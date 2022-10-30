Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teradata were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

