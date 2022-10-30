Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $536,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

