Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

