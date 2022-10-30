Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $34.85 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $870,361. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

