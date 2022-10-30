Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

