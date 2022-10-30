Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $619,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

