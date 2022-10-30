Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $627,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Novavax were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 31.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $23.02 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

