Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Avnet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

