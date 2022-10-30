PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 104.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

