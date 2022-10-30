Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

