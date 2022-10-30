Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $153.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

