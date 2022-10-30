Comerica Bank Sells 60 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

VMI opened at $316.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $260.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $319.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

