Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,101 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 55.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $11,437,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 77.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143,398 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2,837.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
TDOC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $156.82.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
