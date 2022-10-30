Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 62.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chewy by 39.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

