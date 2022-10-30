Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $708,000 Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

