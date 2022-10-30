Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.