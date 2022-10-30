Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $755,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

