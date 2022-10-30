Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 196.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

