Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day moving average is $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

