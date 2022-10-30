Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 348,794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 219,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

