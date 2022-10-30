Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

