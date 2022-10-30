Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $89.79 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.