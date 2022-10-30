Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Gentherm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRM opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.