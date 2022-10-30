Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

