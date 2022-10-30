Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

