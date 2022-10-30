Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 345.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

