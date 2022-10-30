Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

