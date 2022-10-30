D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

