Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 198.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

JCI opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

