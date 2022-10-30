Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 767.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.