Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.