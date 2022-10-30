Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,803 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,922,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $34,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Activity

Azenta Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.55 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

