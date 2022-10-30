Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

