6,920 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,789,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,345,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 495,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 379,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,273,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,641,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

