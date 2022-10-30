Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

