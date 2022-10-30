Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.44. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

