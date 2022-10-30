Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,843 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,545,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,123,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $48.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.