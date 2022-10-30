Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

