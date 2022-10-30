Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

