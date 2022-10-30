Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMQQ opened at $22.59 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

