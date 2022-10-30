Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.