Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

