Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

