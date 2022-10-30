Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

