Advisory Services Network LLC Has $453,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF opened at $18.14 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

