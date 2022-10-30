Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vuzix by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

