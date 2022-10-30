Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 247 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 26.6% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endava by 42.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Endava by 497.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.29.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

