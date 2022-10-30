Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

