Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 16,447 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

