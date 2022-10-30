Advisory Services Network LLC Has $448,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

